Severance Brewing Co. to Open Location in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The brew scene is booming in Sioux Falls and now a new business is jumping into the mix.

Severance Brewing is opening up shop on North Phillips Avenue near Levitt at the Falls. They’re hosting a grand opening this Friday from 4-11 p.m.

The brewery is rolling out 11 beers this weekend but they also have wine and a few non-alcoholic options too. The head brewer, Scott Heckel, says they will be offering their 12th beer shortly but what that beer ends up being is up to you.

“We’re actually going to allow folks to vote on what they want to see on that 12th tap. In our taproom, we’re going to have a running tally displayed on the screen over the course of the weekend. That’ll help show what’s in the lead and encourage people to vote,” said Heckel.

The brewery hopes to offer 18 beers at some point. The two-day grand opening continues Saturday with food trucks and free sunglasses to the first 75 people.