Sioux Falls Police: Town Hall Meeting on Recent Shootings a Success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are calling last night’s town hall meeting a success.

The department says roughly 350 people showed up at Kenny Anderson Community Center to discuss an uptick in shootings on the east side of the city. They say that’s more than they were expecting to see.

Police say they received several good questions from people who are concerned about crime in the area and the best thing to do is to keep that conversation going. They say that’s one of the keys to keeping people safe.

“The crime that gets reported but then also the crime that we end up solving is a direct result of the information that people give us. I think we’re unique in Sioux Falls in that we’ve got a great connection with the community and people are willing to call us and share information,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say more town hall meetings could be possible moving forward.