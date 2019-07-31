Someone You Should Know: Farmer Finding YouTube Fame

Mount Vernon, S.D.- It’s been a tough year for farmers. In this week’s Someone You Should Know, one farmer is giving everyone a glimpse of what it’s like from his farm in Mount Vernon. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the good and the bad and thousands of YouTube followers are along for the ride.

It’s just another day on the farm for Cole Sonne. He has his tractor and he has his camera. Then he’s off to work his job and his hobby. Sonne often films his days on his farm. Then he shares the videos on his YouTube channel Sonne Farms. This hobby began a year ago. Sonne started posting drone videos of his family farming to YouTube for fun.

“I didn’t really think it was really going to go anywhere, but after one of my videos, it said 300,000 views now, started taking off and I thought there’s something here. So I just kind of went with it, bought a camera, and it’s been growing ever since,” said Sonne.

Recently youtube put his channel on their Creator on the Rise page. Since then, his channel’s been rapidly growing. He’s been getting around 1,000 subscribers a day and is currently at 18,000 subscribers.

“It’s really surreal. I never thought it was going to happen and a lot of the comments are really nice saying I did a great job and how wonderful our farm is and I just never imagined it to happen,” said Sonne.

He likes to show folks things they don’t get to see everyday.

“My favorite part is just getting South Dakota kind of on the map and showing people not only around the U.S., but around the world how farming looks and how it goes and the different things we’ve gotta work against every year,” said Sonne.

Sonne tries to make his videos not only entertaining, but educational. He’s studying Agronomy at SDSU, which is the science of soil management and crop production. He takes what he learns in the classroom and includes it in his videos.

“It’s important to know how your food gets to where it is and how we raise these crops and animals,” said Sonne.

It’s not all fun. He shows the tough side of farming as well.

“I try to make sure to get in some of the hardships that we’ve had this past year. It’s been really wet and it’s been making basically every aspect of farming difficult,” said Sonne.

Sonne says making the videos can be time consuming… but he couldn’t imagine doing anything else but farming and filming. His goal is to reach 100,000 subscribers. When he does he says he’s going to give away a tractor.