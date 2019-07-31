Sourcing Specialist

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Responsible to build and maintain a pipeline of candidates to support the workforce needs of Sanford Health through multiple activities and by implementing talent strategies in collaboration with talent advisors, talent specialists, and academic and business leaders. Responsible to build and maintain relationships with passive candidates and referrals. Utilize relevant technologies in digital, social media and job boards to source and recruit new and existing candidates. Implement sourcing strategies and create continuous candidate pipelines to top roles. Perform screening of applicants, assessment of their skill level/fit for roles and route appropriately. Use independent judgment and discretion when interacting with candidates (written and verbal). Responsible for initial interaction and serve as a representative to the Sanford brand and culture. Sourcers are responsible for meeting service level agreements (SLAs) and metrics for candidate generation and engagement. Build and maintain relationships with academic leaders to ensure access to student pipelines are continuously maintained. Actively forecast needs to proactively meet the workforce demands. Actively participate in career fairs, staffing events and projects and are responsible for implementation of talent strategies. Possess the ability to follow strict policy and procedural guidelines ensuring that all laws, policies and regulations are adhered to. Strong customer service centered focus and ability to deal with ambiguity. Must be able to work independently and effectively problem solve. Familiarity with Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) or the ability to learn, and utilize. Networking with past candidates and guiding applicants through the application process. Strong organizational, communication and time management skills are required.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in human resources (HR), business administration, marketing, communications, public affairs or related field required.

Minimum two years recruiting and/or sourcing experience preferred, internship in HR, marketing and/or communications desired. Experience using recruitment process’ and Applicant Tracking System (ATS), or ability to learn. Prior experience using and maintaining social media, and networking skills.

Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certificate preferred.

Contact Information:

talent@sanfordhealth.org

1-877-673-0854

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

https://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/sourcing-specialist-hr-talent-acquisition/6F022ACCFC0F4A5DBDF96216A3E09DCE/job/?utm_campaign=KDLT.com&vs=2752&utm_medium=Other&utm_source=KDLT.com-DE