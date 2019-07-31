Supervisor, Talent Acquisition

Sanford Health

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Enterprise supervisor role responsible for demonstrating as well as ensuring staff maintain workflow in accordance with the scope of recruitment services and Service Level Agreements (SLAs). Provide supervision enterprise wide oversight to designated staff ensuring the achievement of optimal levels of effectiveness and the fulfillment of the ‘talent acquisition’ mindset. Support all Human Resource (HR) recruitment activities and events. Participate in the collaboration with Service Line Leaders and Center of Expertise (COE) to create service line specific recruitment strategies. Stay current on recruitment trends and practices in the market place. Align hiring activities with business requirements and service line plans. Ensure that direct reports maintain accordance with documented processes. Review and analyze recruitment performance metrics with leadership and adjust when appropriate. Utilizes a systematic methodology to support evidence-based decisions related to safety, cost effectiveness, efficacy and reimbursement of equipment and supplies. May assist with supervising the recruitment for executives (Vice President and above) as a Talent Advisor and participate as needed. Partners with senior leadership to identify qualified candidates for critical positions. Interact with leadership teams and hiring managers throughout the organization to understand quality of recruitment process and quality of candidates/hires. Participate in the implementation and maintenance of procedures, processes and workflows related to sourcing operations when applicable. Ensure sourcing systems and tools meet business needs and take appropriate action when they are lacking. Serve as a point of contact to facilitate resolution of sourcing related issues and questions and consult upper management as needed. Deep understanding for recruitment functions, industry trends, and their assigned service line(s). Mentors employees on how to embrace challenges and develop creative solutions. Ability to coach and develop others. Highly skilled in critical thinking, flexibility, and negotiations. Excellent interpersonal communication skills, excellent analytical, organizational and consultative skills. Strong leadership, conflict resolution and team building skills. Deep understanding of compliance, reporting, regulatory and statutory requirements related to talent acquisition. Ability to handle sensitive/confidential information appropriately.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, human resources administration or related field required.

Minimum three years of experience in human resources and/or talent acquisition preferred. Prefer previous supervisory experience; multi-state or multi-site recruiting experience; current/recent recruiting experience in high volume setting; strong knowledge of recruitment and interviewing methods and techniques.

Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certificate or Society for Human Resource Management – Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) certificate preferred.

Contact Information:

Email: talent@sanfordhealth.org

Phone: 1-877-673-0854

Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:

https://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/supervisor-talent-acquisition-gss-hr-talent-acquisition/1C8C36A5939B49A29DD889DB1F91A296/job/?utm_campaign=KDLT.com&vs=2752&utm_medium=Other&utm_source=KDLT.com-DE