TA Representative/Recruiting Coordinator

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Responsible for scheduling interviews and candidate travel, executing new hire pre-boarding activities, including participating in, and coordinating the new employee orientation (NEO) process. Resolve complex recruiting queries and non-standard recruiting requests that cannot be resolved by Employee Services Center (ESC). Support the employee referral tracking and bonus payout process. Partner with pre-boarding vendors to facilitate background screen and relocation processes. Track escalated issues and trends. Understands assigned service line(s) and assigned recruitment processes and technologies. Manages time efficiently, communicates effectively, and executes all correlating processes. Possesses expertise in HR related technologies.

Job Requirements:

Associate’s Degree or three years equivalent work experience.

Two years customer service experience preferably supporting a recruiting team. Proficient in Microsoft Office; experience with Outlook and SharePoint preferred.

Contact Information:

talent@sanfordhealth.org

1-877-673-0854

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

https://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/ta-representativerecruiting-coordinator-hr-talent-acquisition/87AAE2769A824F6592FAEFCB3CD76475/job/?utm_campaign=KDLT.com&vs=2752&utm_medium=Other&utm_source=KDLT.com-DE