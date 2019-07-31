Two South Dakota Highways Being Raised Due to Flooding

Highway 81 on July 30, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two South Dakota highways are set to undergo emergency grade raises due to flooding.

The Department of Transportation says Highway 81, south of Arlington and Highway 18, east of Lake Andes, will both be raised.

Highway 81 will be raised an average of two feet for a two-mile stretch. Work is expected to begin in late August and will last until late October.

Highway 18 will be raised nearly four feet in some spots of a 2,000-foot stretch. That project has already begun and is expected to be one by early September.