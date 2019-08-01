Humble C.J. Ham Could Get Bigger Role For Minnesota Vikings In 2019

Enters As Starting Fullback For Third Straight Year

EAGAN, MN — It’s been a while since C.J. Ham was catching a lot of passes for at team named the Vikings.

“I mean at Augie I caught a lot! Whatever is asked, I’m ready to do it.” Minnesota Vikings FB C.J. Ham says.

It’s only seems like a long time since the Augustana alum was scratching and clawing just to make the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, slated to start at fullback in 2019 for the third straight season.

“It’s always I gotta win the job. I don’t have a guaranteed contract, nothing is guaranteed in this business, I gotta go out there and earn it and make sure I don’t give them any reason to not have me on the field or on the team.” Ham says.

Making it all the more likely that C.J. will once again fill that role is that fact that he’s now a bona fide veteran in the backfield. With the release of LaTavius Murray, Ham’s 31 games for the Vikings are the most for any running back on the team, second only in overall experience to former longtime Detroit Lion Ameer Abdullah’s 42.

“You know we got C.J. in the room and we got Ameer in the room. So those guys know what it takes too. So we all just trying to show the younger guys how those guys taught us.” Vikings RB Dalvin Cook says.

And Ham is likely to see an expanded role in a new offense under the guidance of Super Bowl Championship coach Gary Kubiak. In addition to using more two-back sets, Kubiak demanded versatile fullbacks who were more active in the passing game.

“The two back system is present in Kubiak’s past and I hope that is still the case today. Like I said, I’m just going to out there and do my job and make sure I am on the field.” C.J. Says.

Though plenty of things change….

“You got to be careful of being comfortable because as soon you get comfortable something bad happens. So (I) just have that same beginners mentality and going out there and making sure I earn my spot.” Ham says.

….C.J. Ham’s approach doesn’t.