Keep Your Hands Off Your Phone To Stay Safe Behind The Wheel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – A new hands free cell phone law in Minnesota may change driving behavior on the roads… and hopefully for the better.

People in Minnesota spend 15% of their time driving well using the cell phone, but this may be a lot more difficult to pull off from now on. The new law does not allow for any cell phone usage.

No matter where you drive, however, cell phone usage behind the wheel is a distraction.

Police officers are often on the lookout for drivers who use cell phones illegally, but the most important thing is not avoiding a ticket. Instead, it is to keeping your passengers and yourself safe.

“A number of accidents caused due to inadvertence of watching what is in front of you while you’re on your phone,” says Sergeant Benson.

He suggests it may be best to just forget the phone whenever you are driving.

“I would suggest that if it’s important to, if its something that can wait, to obviously wait until you’re stopped to make that phone call or to text somebody, if you are needing to make a phone call, obviously bluetooth.”

If you have a call that you can not put off, there are a few bluetooth options to pick from. There are over-the-ear and in-the-ear bluetooth headsets and a phone car mounts.

Verizon store assistant manager Ryan Revell does not just sell the devices. Instead, he says he practices what he preaches.

“Primarily bluetooth to the vehicle, but my phone is mounted on one of these vent mounts, so that way its charging at the same time, and then sometimes I’ll use the in the ear LG.

In Minnesota, one touch of a phone and you could face a $275 dollar fine.