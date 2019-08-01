Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Rolls Through Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The iconic Wienermobile is rolling through Sioux Falls this week.

The 27-foot hot dog on wheels was at the Marion Road Hy-Vee this afternoon. Kids got their pictures taken and received wiener whistles and hot dogs. This is one of six Wienermobiles in the Oscar Mayer fleet.

Representatives or “hot doggers,” as they’re called say the tours are about more than just hot dogs.

“Just bringing positivity to towns across America, so we’re on a coast-to-coast weenie roast in the Wienermobile,” said Tyler Peterson.

The Wienermobile will be at Hy-Vees throughout Sioux Falls over the next three days. Check the full list of locations and times below: