Pitching Depth Is a Strength for B Host Lennox

Pitching Depth Is a Strength for B Host Lennox

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



LENNOX, SD… The State “B” Legion Baseball Tournament starts Friday in Lennox with 4 games and the host Orioles will take on Dell Rapids in the final game of the day. Brock Anderson is the main man on the hill for the home team, but with pitch limits you need several good pitchers to be successful in a tournament like this. Head Coach John Kirchner feels really good about his staff going into the tournament. “We’re pitching well. This is probably the deepest team I’ve had in 20 years or however many years I’ve been here. I’ve got 6 guys that I’m not afraid to throw out on the mound that can start. I’ve got 18 on the roster and I’ve got 3 listed that I did not list as pitchers. So I’ve got 15 guys that I feel really good about…” He also feels that this tournament is really wide open. The title game is Tuesday.