Rozeboom and Greenfield Named to Buchanon Watch List

CHICAGO — South Dakota State University linebacker Christian Rozeboom is one of 25 players under consideration for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award. The initial watch list for the top defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision was announced Thursday.

A senior from Sioux Center, Iowa, Rozeboom has been named to the all-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team each of his first three seasons. He has led the team in tackles each year, registering at least 100 tackles all three seasons. In 2018, Rozeboom tallied 105 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss in 2018, notching 10 or more tackles in five contests. He also forced three fumbles and intercepted a pair of passes.

Rozeboom enters the 2019 season ranked fourth in career tackles at South Dakota State with 364, putting him 73 away from bettering the career mark of 436 held by Greg Osmundson (1986-89).

A three-time team captain, Rozeboom previously was a finalist for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award in 2017, when he finished 20th in the voting. The watch list will be updated periodically throughout the 2019 season.

South Dakota senior defensive end Darin Greenfield (Sheldon, Iowa) is one of 25 nominees named to the watch list for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award, which honors the defensive player of the year in FCS football. Greenfield, a two-time All-American, finished 20th in the voting for the Buchanan Award last season.

Greenfield is one of nine returning finalists from last year’s final ballot of 25 names. This year’s watch list includes 19 seniors, five juniors and one sophomore. Greenfield is one of four players from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, joining North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox, South Dakota State linebacker Christian Rozeboom and Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith.

The list of 25 includes at least one player from all 13 FCS conferences. Six defensive linemen are featured on the watch list. This is the 25th year of the Buchanan Award, which made its debut in 1995.

STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award Watch List

Bryson Armstrong, Kennesaw State, LB, R-Jr.

Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State, S, R-Sr.

Jabril Cox, North Dakota State, LB, R-Jr.

Abu Daramy-Swaray, Colgate, CB, Sr.

Cam Gill, Wagner, LB, Sr.

Darin Greenfield, South Dakota, DE, R-Sr.

Jonas Griffith, Indiana State, LB, R-Sr.

Zach Hall, Southeast Missouri, LB, Sr.

Adrian Hope, Furman, LB, R-So.

Sully Laiche, Nicholls, DE, Sr.

Da’Jon Lee, Saint Francis, LB, Sr.

Franklin “Mac” McCain III, North Carolina A&T, CB, R-Jr.

Solomon Muhammad, Alcorn State, LB, Sr.

Dante Olson, Montana, LB, R-Sr.

Aaron Patrick, Eastern Kentucky, DE, R-Sr.

Manny Patterson, Maine, CB, Sr.

Nasir Player, ETSU, DE, R-Sr.

Rashad Robinson, James Madison, CB, R-Sr.

Tyree Robinson, ETS, Sr., Jr.

Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State, LB, Sr.

Isiah Swann, Dartmouth, CB, Sr.

Chris Terrell, Central Arkansas, DE, R-Sr.

Dorian Walker, Kennesaw State, FS, R-Sr.

Will Warner, Drake, S, R-Jr.

Nick Wheeler, Colgate, DE, Sr.