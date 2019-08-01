Sioux Empire Fair Preview

The Sioux Empire fair is just a day away and we’ve got a sneak-peek of all the things you won’t want to miss.

From the classic funnel cakes to one of the biggest headliners empire fair has ever hosted. The 80th annual sioux empire fair is almost here and there’s plenty to look forward to. Director of marketing and personal relations, Courtney Drenth says there’s a variety of classic fair foods like funnel cakes, corn dogs and mini doughnuts, “This is all food row in front of the grandstand. You just come through there’s plenty of choices to pick from. They have everything you can imagine for fair food”

“We have one vender that’s all maple foods. So there’s gonna be maple cotton candy and other maple goodies.”

So, you’re going to want to save your appetite for the fair. There’s also a wide variety of activities that are free with the purchase of gate admission, “All week long we have livestock activities happening, 4H, Pipestone Discovery Barn, Front Porch, and there’s also family entertainment in our kid’s zone,” says Drenth.

As for the highly anticipated Keith Urban concert, Drenth said organizers had to make special arrangements for the headlining star, “I think he’s the biggest act we’ve have in a while. He’s for sure the biggest act we’ve had since I started here. We even brought in the stage from Canada. So that’ll be good just so we can fit him on the stage we’ll have it here all week. They’re working hard to put it together it takes a couple days.”

For many it’s the highlight of the summer. For organizers, they plan the fair all year long.

“I enjoy seeing it all come together and then having the families out here and just seeing how excited and happy they are. They get to take a little break from their life and just enjoy the fair and escape from reality,” says Drenth.

The fair starts Friday night and goes on for 8 full days after that, from 10 a-m until midnight each day.

Drenth also said, “I think it’s a great opportunity for people to just have a good day out at the fair… and just a whole bunch of variety of activities you can’t get it all in one day so come out to the fair!”

You can find more information at their website here.