Talent Acquisition Manager

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD OR Fargo, ND

Job Description:

This position requires strong expertise in the area of Talent Acquisition obtained within a clinical or healthcare organization. This would include a proven track record of growth and development within Talent Acquisition. Supervisory experience is required with previous leadership experience of overseeing a team of at least 5 – 6 recruiters. This position can be located in Sioux Falls, SD or Fargo, ND.

Enterprise role responsible for maintaining accordance with the scope of recruitment services and Service Level Agreements (SLAs). Provide an enterprise wide oversight to Talent Advisers and Talent Acquisition Representatives ensuring the achievement of optimal levels of effectiveness and the fulfillment of the ‘talent acquisition’ mindset. Support all Human Resource (HR) recruitment activities and events. Collaborate with the Service Line Leaders and Center of Expertise (COE) to create service line specific recruitment strategies. Stay current on recruitment trends and practices in the market place. Align hiring activities with business requirements and service line plans. Ensure that direct reports maintain accordance with documented processes. Review and analyze recruitment performance metrics. Utilizes a systematic methodology to support evidence-based decisions related to safety, cost effectiveness, efficacy and reimbursement of equipment and supplies. May be designated and involved with managing and executing recruitment for executives (Vice President and above) as a Talent Adviser. Works with executive search firms or other placement agencies to develop and maintain a highly qualified candidate pool. Partners with senior leadership to identify qualified candidates for critical leadership positions. Interact with leadership teams and hiring managers throughout the organization to understand quality of recruitment process and quality of candidates/hires. Implement and maintain procedures, processes and workflows related to sourcing operations when applicable. Ensure sourcing systems and tools meet business needs and take appropriate action when they are lacking. Serve as the central point of contact to facilitate resolution of sourcing related issues and questions. Deep understanding for recruitment functions, industry trends, and their assigned service line(s). Mentors employees on how to embrace challenges and develop creative solutions. Ability to coach and develop others. Highly skilled in critical thinking, flexibility, and negotiations. Excellent interpersonal communication skills, excellent analytical, organizational and consultative skills. Strong leadership, conflict resolution and team building skills. Deep understanding of compliance, reporting, regulatory and statutory requirements related to talent acquisition.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, human resources administration or related field required.

Minimum five years of experience in human resources and/or talent acquisition preferred. Ability to handle sensitive/confidential information appropriately, specifically in regards to executive recruitment. Prefer previous supervisory experience; multi-state or multi-site recruiting experience; current/recent recruiting experience in high volume setting; strong knowledge of recruitment and interviewing methods and techniques.

Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certificate or Society for Human Resource Management – Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) certification preferred. SHRM Talent Acquisition Specialty Credential also preferred.

Contact Information:

talent@sanfordhealth.org

1-877-673-0854

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

https://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/manager-talent-acquisition-hr-talent-acquisition/509A7086F8114D7392A82C1C37C75D88/job/?utm_campaign=KDLT.com&vs=2752&utm_medium=Other&utm_source=KDLT.com-DE