Talent Adviser/Recruiter

Sanford Health

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Will be responsible to execute full life cycle recruiting activities (including attending career fairs, college events, etc..) and managing the candidate experience. Creates and manages requisitions including: assess job specification criteria, identify screening questions and determine candidate interview approach, interview and identify candidates that can be added to talent pipeline, as well as gather and consolidate feedback from interviews and complete interview evaluation documentation; and potentially negotiate job offer details with candidate. The Talent Advisers will partner with Sourcing Specialist(s), Talent Acquisition Representative(s), and the Talent Strategy team to deliver seamless recruitment experiences. Builds and maintains relationships with hiring managers, and also completes intake sessions (providing insight/qualifications of candidates) with hiring managers. Consults with hiring managers throughout recruiting and hiring process; ensuring supply of diverse candidate slate. General understanding of service level agreements (SLAs), and service line(s) for candidate generation and engagement. Identifies and stays current on market trends in the marketplace that impact ability to recruit. Strong communication skills and consultative skills, with ability to develop close relations and establish trust with clients and applicants. Proficient with recruiting and HR technologies. Demonstrate efficient time management, coordination and project management skills. Ability to handle sensitive/confidential information appropriately. Have an understanding of compliance and reporting requirements related to talent acquisition. Stay current on the company’s organization structure, personnel policy, and federal and state laws regarding employment practice. Relationship management skills/ability to establish credibility and partner with leaders to identify talent gaps and plan for action. Ability to translate business plans to recruitment strategy; strong customer orientation and influencing skills; expert knowledge in corporate recruitment practices, in-depth experience in interviewing and assessment techniques. Excellent organizational and time management skills; knowledge of workforce planning (forecast, identify needs, locations and behaviors).

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in human resources, business administration, organizational development, or related degree required.

Minimum of two years experience with recruiting preferred. Experience using recruitment process’ and Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), or ability to learn.

Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certificate preferred.

Contact Information:

talent@sanfordhealth.org

1-877-673-0854

Link to Job Posting on Company Website:

https://sanfordhealth.jobs/sioux-falls-sd/talent-advisorrecruiter-hr-talent-acquisition/1B9A52D922C14D9782BA0BE98E7F575F/job/?utm_campaign=KDLT.com&vs=2752&utm_medium=Other&utm_source=KDLT.com-DE