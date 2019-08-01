West Sioux Runs Into Incredible Pitcher in 2-A Semi’s

West Sioux Runs Into Incredible Pitcher in 2-A Semi's

DES MOINES, IA… The West Sioux Falcons have dominated on the football field in recent years. And they rolled in to the Iowa 2-A semifinals Thursday in Des Moines against Van Meter. But they ran into a dominating pitcher who had a perfect game through 4 innings, struck out 13 straight batters at one point, and Zach Pleggenkuhle finished with a 2-hitter and 17 strikeouts. The Falcons did manage to load the bases in the 5th, but stranded 3. That was their only threat in the game. “He was tough” said West Sioux Head Coach Brian Engelman. “We kept asking the kids, what’s going on? They said the ball is moving a lot coach and it’s hard to pick up, that’s what’s going on. They’ve been battling all year so I trust my kids. They went to the plate and had some good at-bats, but we couldn’t put the ball in play. The kid had some good pitches.” Van Meter won the game 3-0 to advance to the Iowa 2-A championship game. The Falcons have had another stellar season with a 20-6 record.