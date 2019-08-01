Why You Shouldn’t Buy New If You’re on a Budget

New vehicles not only cost a pretty penny these days, their value also depreciates quickly once you leave the lot

You may feel like you can stretch that brand new car payment into your monthly bills, but oftentimes that’s when we really get ourselves into trouble. If it’s a stretch at all, don’t buy new, says financial expert, Christina Lynn of Lynn Financial.

Instead, buy something cheaper, used and that will last. And then, she adds, put your money where it will work for you – into the markets. More in our interview with her, below.