3-Year-Old Brookings Girl Dies From Malnourishment, Dehydration

BROOKINGS, S.D. – A man and woman are behind bars today for the death of a three-year-old child.

On Wednesday, July 31st police received a call from Renae Fayant saying her three-year-old niece was unresponsive. Shortly after police and paramedics arrived, authorities pronounced the child dead at the scene.

“This is such a heart-wrenching case because it involves such an innocent, helpless victim,” says Brookings Police Chief Erickson.

25-year-old Renae Fayant and 27-year-old Robert Price are charged in connection with the death of Fayant’s three-year-old niece.

Brookings County State’s Attorney, Dan Nelson, says autopsy results show that she died from malnourishment and dehydration.

“Mrs. Fayant and her husband Mr. Price had confined the child to a small area of the home and deprived her of food and water for an extended period of time,” says Nelson

Authorities obtained a search warrant on Wednesday for the seventh street home. What they found was disturbing. “Human and animal feces were found throughout the home and within the immediate area of where the child was found.”

Brookings police Chief, Dave Erickson, says he doesn’t know if anyone else saw the girl before she died, “I just can’t help but wonder if there was a time that someone saw what was going on inside this home and said nothing. I hope that that is not the case.”

He wants to remind everyone the about the need to say something if you see something, “Children are so precious and when the adults charged with their care fail to do what is right, we as a community need to step up and do what is right.”

Fayant and Price are being held in the Brookings county jail on a $100,000, cash-only bond.

They face second-degree murder charges and in the alternative first-degree manslaughter and a felony for child abuse. They will make their initial appearance in the Brookings county courthouse at 9 a.m. on Monday.