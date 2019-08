August 6: FEMA Disaster Assistance Registration Deadline

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The deadline for South Dakota residents to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is just around the corner.

The registration deadline is Tuesday, August 6. It’s open to anyone who was impacted by spring and winter flooding. You can register by calling 800-621-3362 or by going to disasterassistance.gov, using the FEMA app, or by visiting a local disaster center.

All disaster centers will close Saturday, August 10 at 6 p.m.