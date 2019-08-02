Central Plains Regional In Sioux Falls An Advantage For State Champion Renner

Royals Open On Wednesday At Birdcage Against Oshkosh (WI)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — State A Legion Baseball Champion Renner has the weekend off as they prepare for a Central Plains Regional that will be right in their own backyard.

The Birdcage (Sioux Falls Stadium) will host the tournament beginning on Wednesday just nine and a half miles from where the Royals play their home games at Renner Ballpark. Less travel and more time at home certainly helped them at last week’s state tournament in Mitchell, and it’s bound to be a boon to them again next week.

Renner will face the Wisconsin state champion, Oshkosh, at 4:00 PM.