Crew Rescued Following Train Derailment in Western South Dakota

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. – Train crew members were rescued after a derailment in western South Dakota on Friday.

The derailment happened around three a.m. near New Underwood. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the train derailed due to a washout created by flash flooding.

All three locomotives and 15 of the train’s 60 cars came off the track. First responders rescued the two-person crew who were in a locomotive that was partially submerged in water.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.