Culvert Identified for Replacement 7 Years Ago Washes Out, Kills 2

A washed-out culvert that led to the deaths of two Mobridge residents had been identified for replacement seven years ago.

The highway just North of the South Dakota border on the Standing Rock Reservation washed away due to heavy rains.

The tribe’s Director of Transportation and Planning says the culvert was bowing but was not considered dangerous. He says the culvert is an example of a lack of funding for many road projects on reservation land.