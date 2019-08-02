Keith Urban Draws Large Crowd Ahead Of Concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – It’s a good day for music lovers in the Sioux Empire. Award-winning country artist Keith Urban is in town and already drawing large crowds. The concert kicks off the 80th annual Sioux Empire Fair, and is bringing fans of all ages and from a variety of places.

Fans spent hours waiting outside in today’s on-and-off rain to get a good spot for the show. Even though they may have had difficulty staying dry, they were still smiling. And they all have one thing in common… they are die-hard Keith Urban fans.

“I like so much of his stuff, I’m just so excited to see him. I’ve never been, never seen him before, so I hope I can get up there and get close and personal,” says fan Courtney Sorsen.

He is, “Just lost in the guitar, and he’s just playing and, it’s just fantastic,” says fan Cathy Stoops.

“To me, I think it’s the passion that he shows for doing what he does,” adds fan Sue Cohrs.

You have to buy a ticket to attend the concert. It begins at 8pm.