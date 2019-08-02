Minivan Sales Keep Falling, But Experts Say They’ll Live On

DETROIT (AP) – Ever since they peaked nearly two decades ago, minivan sales have been tumbling, so much that critics have often proclaimed it was only a matter of time before the boxy people-haulers would be extinct.

Sales last year sank to about 364,000, the lowest level in more than three decades. But the vans have survived, largely because there are only a few competitors sharing pieces of a smaller pie. Currently five minivans are on sale. Contrast that to the 18 when sales peaked at 1.33 million in 2000.

Some experts are predicting at least a small resurgence in minivan sales as millennials who rode in them as children become parents. They also work well carrying passengers in self-driving ride services.