Opening Day of Sioux Empire Fair!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s officially fair season in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Empire Fair kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. Opening day is free to the public. Each day after will require paid admission.

Country music star Keith Urban plays at the grandstand Friday night, starting at 7.

This morning, KDLT got a look at what to expect if you head to the fair over the next 9 days.