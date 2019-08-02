Police Investigating After Sioux Falls Park Employee Finds Bullet Holes

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are investigating after bullet holes were found at a park in eastern Sioux Falls.

Police say a park employee found six bullet holes in an irrigation box at Kenny Anderson field. The employee discovered the bullet holes on Wednesday and reported it to police on Thursday.

Police say they did not receive any reports of gunshots in that area this week and did not find any shell casings at the park.

Police held a town hall at the Kenny Anderson Community Center earlier this week to discuss an uptick in shootings in the area.