Sioux Falls Again Tops Best Cities for Young Professionals

Smart Assets survey looks at nine different factors, what they are and who we beat out

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Sioux Falls continues to be ranked at the top of a nationwide list of best cities for young professionals. This is the third year the annual ranking, done by SmartAsset, has put Sioux Falls at the top.

Three-peat for Sioux Falls! ???? Get the details at https://t.co/Grw9WEdvzC pic.twitter.com/dfsZListGg — Paul TenHaken (@paultenhaken) August 1, 2019

Among the reasons for the consistent high ranking is the affordability of living in the region as well as the availability of jobs. The state’s biggest city, however, took a hit for a lack of diversity in the jobs available.

More on the survey, here. And, reaction from one of the members of Sioux Falls Young Professionals Network, below.

Sioux Falls YPN is hoping the news brings more attention and participants to an upcoming conference it is hosting. More on the YPN Crossroads Summit scheduled for August 15, 2019, here.