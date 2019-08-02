Sioux Falls Police Urging Safe Driving as Sturgis Kicks-off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The world’s largest motorcycle rally began today in South Dakota.

Riders and enthusiasts are making their way across the state to the 79th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Police say that means more riders on the roads and a greater need for safety.

Authorities say accidents don’t increase much in Sioux Falls during the rally but officers are still urging everyone to do their part in keeping the roads safe.

“Just pay attention. Keep your eyes out, look for the motorcycles, make sure you’re looking twice before you’re making turns or lane changes. Usually, we don’t see a lot of problems associated with that but we want to keep it that way,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

More than 500,000 people attended last year, up 8% from the year before. The rally runs through August 11.