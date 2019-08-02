STATE B LEGION-Redfield, Winner/Colome, Hartford/Humboldt & Lennox Win Openers

Tournament Begins In Lennox

LENNOX, S.D. — One week after Renner claimed the South Dakota State A Legion Baseball Championship in Mitchell it’s the State B’s turn in Lennox.

Tournament play began this morning with Redfield making two first inning runs hold up, defeating Tabor 2-0 behind Bennett Osborn’s complete game, four strikeout shutout performance. Winner/Colome followed that by breaking open a scoreless game with a five-run fourth inning en route to a 7-4 victory over Beresford.

In the evening session Big Stone rallied from 3-0 down in the sixth inning to tie their game with Hartford/Humboldt. Post 62 would answer with a four-run seventh inning and defeat Big Stone 7-3.

The best game of the day turned out to be the final one between the defending Legion State B Champion Dell Rapids and the State B High School Champion (and tournament host) Lennox. A tight affair that went to extra innings was decided in extra innings. Lennox’s JD Kirchner hit a walkoff single in the last of the 9th to give the hosts a 5-4 win.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from all four games!