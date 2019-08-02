Two Charged in Death of Brookings Three-Year-Old

BROOKINGS, S.D. – A grand jury has indicted a Brookings couple in connection with the death of a three-year-old girl, who authorities said died of malnourishment and neglect.

Renae Fayant, 25, and Robert Price, 27, are charged with 2nd degree murder and 1st degree manslaughter, according to Brookings County State’s Attorney Dan Nelson. He said the girl was Fayant’s niece, and that she had been in the couple’s care for the last two years.

According to Nelson, Fayant called for an ambulance Wednesday afternoon because the child was unresponsive. When first responders arrived, they found the human and animal feces near the child. The child was allegedly being kept in a confined area, deprived of food and water, Nelson said.

Authorities arrested Fayant and Price Thursday evening. Both are being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Their initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.