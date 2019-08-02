USD Opens Fall Football Camp

Coyotes Kick Off 2019 In Four Weeks

VERMILLION, S.D. — The fourth year of the Bob Nielson era at the University of South Dakota officially began this afternoon with the Coyotes eying a return to the FCS Playoffs. USD opened their fall football camp with practice on a rainy afternoon in Vermillion just four weeks away from their season opener on August 31st at the Dakota Dome against Montana.

After making the second round of the FCS playoffs in 2017, a younger Coyote team fell back to 4-7 last season. This year’s team brings a lot of starters back, most notably quarterback Austin Simmons on offense, and All-American defensive lineman Darrin Greenfield.

Nielson, who just got a five year contract extension, says he’s as excited as he’s every been in any of his previous 26 years about this year’s Coyote team in part because they finally have a deeper roster to draw from.

USD will certainly have to start the season fast thanks to a difficult non-conference schedule leading into the always tough Missouri Valley Football Conference Schedule. One week after the opener with Montana the Coyotes will play at defending Big 12 Champion Oklahoma of the FBS. The Coyotes will close out the non-conference with a home game against Houston Baptist and another road game at Northern Colorado before kicking off MVFC play on October 5th in the Dakota Dome against Indiana State.