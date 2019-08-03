BATTLE OF THE SDSU COACHES! Stiegelmeier Wins Pickleball Duel With Henderson

SDSU Coaches Have Fun With Fans In Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Magic vs. Bird.

Brady vs. Manning.

McEnroe vs. Borg (No Zach is not related to him).

All these great rivalries pale in comparison to the latest born on the courts of pickle this afternoon at the Pentagon:

Stiegelmeier vs. Henderson.

Jackrabbit football coach John Stiegelmeier took a brief break from fall camp to take on men’s basketball coach Eric Henderson in pickleball during an fan event at the Pentagon held by the Sioux Empire Staters and Sioux Falls Pickleball club.

The main purpose was to meet fans, relax a bit as the athletic season draws near and introduce people to the sport of Pickleball as well. As for the match itself, the veteran football coach defeated his young basketball counterpart!

If you’re interested in Pickleball the Pentagon will be hosting a tournament in October. Check out their website or visit the Sioux Falls Pickleball Club on Facebook.