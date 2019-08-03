KDLT AT VIKINGS TRAINING CAMP-Barr Happy To Be Back In Minnesota

EAGAN, MN — The Minnesota Vikings play their first preseason next week and are certainly happy to have Anthony Barr back in purple after it appeared he would be gone just a few months ago.

After speculation that he’d be leaving as a free agent during much of the 2018 season, the sixth year linebacker changed his mind about signing with the New York Jets and re-upped with the Vikings last March.

Despite missing three games he was still named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl last year and, with no contract distractions, Barr is focused on the most important bottom line.