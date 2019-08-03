Local Communities Increase Law Enforcement for Sturgis Rally

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



STURGIS, S.D. (AP) – The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is underway in the Black Hills of western South Dakota and local communities have beefed up law enforcement. The Rapid City Journal reports law enforcement agencies in Meade and Pennington counties are hiring more officers, temporarily opening a second jail and keeping a courthouse open seven days a week. The rally started Friday and runs through Aug. 11. Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater says officers are “already busy.” VanDewater wouldn’t say how many temporary officers he hires but said they come from South Dakota, North Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota and other states. VanDewater says the most common issues officers deal with are illegal parking, followed by drunken driving and drug use. Nearly half a million people attended last year’s rally.