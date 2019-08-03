New Coaches & New Attitude For Coyote Defense

USD Shakes Up Defensive Coaching Staff Entering 2019

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Though the Coyote football team has had a high powered offense capable of matching most anyone in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, it’s not lost on them that the team winning the conference every year, North Dakota State, is doing it with dominant defense.

Something the Coyote defense was anything but last year.

USD gave up the third most yards per game in the league at 430 and were gashed against the run, giving up 211 yards per contest.

Along with hoping their youth matures the Coyotes shook up their coaching staff, getting a new defensive coordinator in Travis Johansen and a new linebackers coach in former Iowa Hawkeye and NFL pro Abdul Hodge.

And it seems that’s also brought with it a new attitude.

USD opens the regular season on August 31st against Montana at the Dakota Dome.