Outdoor University Is Fun Yet Educational

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Many in the Sioux Empire are soaking in the last few weeks of summer in the great outdoors. Outdoor campus aims to not only get people outside, but to educate them as well.

Outdoor campus is an organization that offers classes on all things outdoors. Their biggest event of the year, Outdoor University, took place today. The event has 32 different events, vendors, food, and a variety of activities.

Volunteer coordinator Alex Osborne says no matter your interests, outdoor university has you covered.

“Really just a way to get more hands on with the outdoors. If you don’t know if you like something until you try it most of the time, so we try to get people to come out and try,” says Osborne.

Outdoor University is family and pet friendly. It is free of charge and open to the public.