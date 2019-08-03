Penner’s Fire Ignites Dordt Football

Defenders Picked To Finish Third In GPAC

SIOUX CENTER, IA — Few football programs in the region, if not the country, have gone through as dramatic a change in culture as the Dordt Defenders under fourth year head coach Joel Penner.

In the five years prior to his arrival Dordt won just ten games while losing 45.

Over the three years under his watch they’ve nearly doubled the win total, going 17-14. It culminated with the program’s best season last year when they went 7-3 and finished third in the GPAC.

Though they’ll be young at quarterback, the Defenders have been picked third again in the preseason poll thanks to the return of bruising running back Keithen Drury. And Penner’s confident the program he’s built is deep enough to keep the momentum going.

Dordt opens the season at home on August 29th against Keiser.