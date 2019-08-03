Sioux Empire Fair Includes Cow Milking Demonstrations

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D – The 80th annual Sioux Empire Fair kicks off this weekend. Some may enjoy the food and rides, but others may want to take advantage of the other kinds of attractions.

The Pipestone Discovery Barn will have cow milking demonstrations. These presentations will take place for the entirety of the fair.

Herdsman Clay Carlson says the event is both entertaining and educational.

“It’s not very often that a family or your children get to go out and see a cow get milked on a dairy farm, and so to see how the food that their eating at home gets made and gets produced is just, its unique and something that people enjoy to watch,” says Carlson.

The fair is in town until August 10th. Admission is $10 dollars for adults and $5 dollars for children. The cow milking demonstration has no additional charge.