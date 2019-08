STATE B LEGION-Hartford/Humboldt & Lennox Advance To Semifinal

One Will Clinch Spot In Championship Tomorrow

LENNOX, S.D. — Lennox and Hartford/Humboldt will play for a spot in the Legion State B Tournament Championship tomorrow after each remained unbeaten on day two of the tournament Saturday in Lennox.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from Hartford/Humboldt’s 3-2 victory over Redfield and Lennox’ 5-1 win over Winner/Colome.