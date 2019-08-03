“Stuff The Bus” Event Gives School Supplies To Students In Need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – It is already August and back to school is right around the corner. This can be a stressful time for parents, as back to school shopping brings extra expenses. The Salvation Army and Walmart understand this, and hope to help those in need.

Today was the first annual “Stuff The Bus” event. Those who went to Walmart were able to buy school supplies. These supplies were collected by the Salvation Army and will go to children in need.

“If the parent has to decide between having school supplies or food on the table or paying the rent or paying insurance, you can know what’s gonna go without. Their gonna go without the school supplies, that’s going to be the first thing of course,” says Major Marlys Anderson.

Without the proper materials, children will be unable to succeed in the classroom.