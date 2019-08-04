Dog Dock Jumping Growing in Popularity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- With pheasant season around the corner, Scheels held their annual hunting expo this weekend in front of their location on 41st street in Sioux Falls. During the event they featured a competition that is growing in popularity across the Sioux Empire.

Over 50 dogs participated in the DockDogs Jumping competition where dogs try to jump the highest, the farthest and swim the fastest to retrieve a toy in a pool. People travel from all over to participate, such as Minnesota and Nebraska. Organizers enjoy bringing this event back to Sioux Falls each year, especially since local interest for the sport continues to grow.

“The athleticism of these dogs, sometimes it’s really remarkable. There’s several different kinds of competitions and they get some air and they can go really far, so it’s really incredible and really interesting to watch,” said Meridith Selby, Scheels Event Coordinator.

If you’re interested in getting your dog involved in this sport, Paws Pet Resort in Sioux Falls now offers training. They started offering it this summer because they felt there was a need for it in the community.

“From the first week, we’ve had so many dogs learn how to jump and now they are competing here and jumping 24 feet, so we have just had an overflow of people who’ve wanted to try this sport,” Sami Menning, Paws Pet Resort Trainer.

Paws Pet Resort’s first dog jumping event is August 10th. You can still enter your dog. They do not need any experience to participate. To sign up you can call 605-274-PETS or send an email to Samijo@pawspetresort.com. For more information visit https://www.pawspetresort.com/pick-up-and-drop-off-service