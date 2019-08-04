Henderson Re-Shapes SDSU Basketball Roster

Inherited One Starter From 2018-19 Jackrabbit Team

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SDSU Football coach John Stiegelmeier was in Sioux Falls yesterday playing pickleball at an alumni event with new Jackrabbit men’s basketball coach Eric Henderson, who was in a bit of a pickle himself when he took gig back in March.

With the graduation of a talented senior class headlined by the best player in program history in Mike Daum, along with David Jenkins Jr. Transferring to UNLV to follow former coach TJ Otzelberger, Henderson was left with just one starter from last year’s team.

He’s gone to work in the offseason re-shaping the roster by adding several transfers and new recruits, most notably Tea Area star and Gatorade Player of the Year Noah Friedel, who flipped his commitment from Scott Nagy and Wright State.