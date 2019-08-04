Jacks Driven To Break Through & Make FCS Championship Game

SDSU Coming Off Consecutive Semifinal Appearances

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State has been on the cusp of the FCS National Championship game over the last two seasons.

Begging the question of what it will take to get over the hump.

The Jackrabbits have been bounced on the road in the FCS Semifinals in consecutive years at James Madison and North Dakota State. Though the program has graduated some key players they’ve shown the ability to re-load during their streak of making the playoffs in each of the last seven years.

A lot of that comes from the younger players getting experience through the deep playoff runs, and coming so close has this year’s group pushing for more from day one in fall camp.

SDSU opens the season on national television August 29th at Minnesota.