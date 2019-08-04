STATE B LEGION-Lennox Rallies Past Hartford/Humboldt To Clinch Championship Spot

Lennox Scores Four In Seventh To Win 5-3

LENNOX, S.D. — Lennox Post 174 scored four runs in their last at-bat to defeat Hartford/Humboldt 5-3 on Sunday night at the State B Legion Baseball Tournament in Lennox to clinch a spot in Tuesday’s championship game.

Lennox will play Redfield tomorrow following the 4:30 PM game between Winner/Colome and Hartford/Humboldt. If Lennox wins the winner of the H/H & W/C game would have to beat them twice on Tuesday. Should Redfield win Lennox would play the winner of a the 1:00 PM game in the championship at 3:30 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!