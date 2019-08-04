STATE B LEGION-Redfield & Winner/Colome Keep Seasons Alive In Dramatic Fashion

Beresford & Big Stone Eliminated On Sunday

LENNOX, S.D. — Redfield & Winner/Colome each avoided elimination at the State B Legion Baseball Tournament in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon in Lennox.

After seeing Beresford rally to tie the game in the sixth inning, Christian DeYoung’s RBI single in the home half of the inning lifted Redfield to a 4-3 victory. In the following game Winner/Colome rallied from 5-0 down to stun Big Stone with a four-run seventh inning to defeat them 7-5.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!