Activist Group Aims to Remove Mayor From City Council with Petition

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some Sioux Falls activists are aiming to overhaul how the city council functions, including removing the mayor from city council.

The group known as Triple Check the Charter announced a new petition drive on Monday.

Among their goals, remove the mayor from city council and do away with the positions tie-breaking vote. Finally, the group wants to require a “super majority” or six of eight council members to pass bonding issues.

“For way too many years now, we’re been having problems with mayors playing games with the tie vote, trouble through the years with council members playing games with the election process in Sioux Falls,” said Bruce Danielson with Triple Check the Charter.

The petition requires 5,250 valid signatures before a special election can be set up. The group hopes to have enough signatures by Christmas.