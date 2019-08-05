Barricaded Suspect in Custody Following Domestic Assault Incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is in custody after barricading himself in a residence following a domestic assault incident.

Authorities were called to a residence near the West 22nd Street and South Prairie Avenue intersection for a possible weapons violation at around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say responding officers discovered that an assault took place at the residence and that the suspect brandished a knife. Two victims in the assault were able to flee the residence.

Police, SWAT, and a Crisis Negotiation Unit responded to the scene. Authorities say the suspect, 25-year-old Jared Hamilton was eventually arrested for domestic aggravated assault.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.