Brookings Couple Pleads Not Guilty in Death of 3-Year-Old Niece

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, S.D. – 25-year-old Renae Fayant and 27-year-old Robert Price Jr. made their first court appearance today after their 3-year-old niece was found dead in their home last week. Both pleaded “not guilty” to the charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and felony child abuse.

In court, after pleading not guilty, Price requested the judge to lower his bond. He claimed he was working full-time and did not have contact with the child the day she died or for several days prior to that.

“The judge denied the request to lower bond. The state feels that given the allegations that are currently pending, we do believe the defendants do pose a danger to the community. We feel it’s in the public’s best interest that that bond amount remains at the set amount,” says Brookings county state’s attorney, Dan Nelson.

The couple will remain in the Brookings County jail, each on the initial $100,000 cash-only bond. A jury trial is set for November 20th. Nelson talked about what happens now, “The next step will be to prepare for trial as they pleaded not guilty. The state will proceed with the charges and will continue pursuing justice for this young girl.”

Authorities say the 3-year-old died of starvation and dehydration. She had been in the couple’s care for the past two years. This case has shocked the city of Brookings.

“Well I think the community is very concerned about the allegations currently pending… the community has really rally around one another and really to bring awareness if you see something say something to hopefully prevent these crimes from occurring in the future,” says Nelson.

Three neighbors we spoke with wouldn’t go on camera but they said they never saw anything suspicious and didn’t even know the couple had kids living in the house. “The whole neighborhood is stunned,” says one neighbor.

People have been leaving balloons, flowers and stuffed animals at the house. A vigil is being held tonight to honor the life of the 3-year-old girl. It starts at 7 pm at “First Lutheran Church” in Brookings. It is open to the public.