Defending Champ Stricker Out, Langer & Love III In For 2019 Sanford International

Media Day At Minnehaha Country Club

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The second Sanford International has quite the opening act to follow after last year’s incredibly successful inaugural event, and with 41 days to go till the first tee shot we do know that there will be a new champion.

Today was media day at Minnehaha Country Club with Andy North and defending champion Steve Stricker on hand and playing golf with media and club members. During the press conference Stricker announced that he will not be able to defend his title due to the fact he drew an elk tag and will be on a previously scheduled hunt during the week of the tournament. Stricker says he does plan on playing in 2020 just weeks ahead of when he’ll captain Team USA in the Ryder Cup.

Though the defending champion won’t be there, Bernhard Langer and Davis Love III are the latest big names to commit to playing, and everyone thinks they’ll top last year, especially if we can get some better weather.

The 2nd Sanford International officially tees off on Thursday September 19th and concludes on Sunday the 22nd.