Defense: Manuel Frias Acted in Self-Defense During Fatal Drug Rip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Opening statements began Monday morning in the trial of a Sioux Falls murder suspect.

Manuel Frias is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with a 2018 drug deal, that led to the shooting deaths of Samuel Crockett and Cory Zephier.

Both the state and the defense agree that the shooting revolved around meth. The defense is arguing that Manuel Frias was actually acting in self-defense that night.

Authorities say both Frias and Crockett were dealing meth at the time. They say Frias had a larger supply, and Crockett, who was dealing out of the Lake Andes area, didn’t have any. The defense says that’s when Crystal Habben agreed to set up a meeting between the two.

The state says Frias, Habben, and Zephier planned to rob Crockett, but the defense argues it was just a drug deal and not a planned robbery.

Authorities say the morning of January 5, Habben and Crockett drove from Lake Andes to a Sioux Falls apartment. The defense argued that Frias was only expecting Habben and that Crockett’s presence startled him. They also say Crockett flashed a gun, which sparked a physical altercation and eventual gunfire.

Authorities say Crockett shot and killed Zephier, and Frias killed Crockett.

Zephier’s younger sister took the stand Monday. When asked about her relationship with Frias she said it was “good,” and doesn’t consider him an enemy.

Testimony continues Tuesday morning.

The trial is expected to go until August 14th.